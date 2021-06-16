Villarreal CF announces the signing of Mandi who arrives free from Betis

Signature for four years

Villarreal CF has made official the hiring of the Algerian defender Aïssa Mandi, who arrives free from Real Betis, a club in which he has played in the last five seasons and whose coach, Manuel Pellegrini, already reported more than a month ago of the departure of the player to join the Castellón team.

Mandi, 29, born in France, will play for Unai Emery’s team for the next four seasons, Villarreal CF reported. International for Algeria on 62 occasions, Mandi accumulates more than three hundred meetings between the Spanish and French leagues, since he arrived at Betis from Reims. In the Andalusian club he has accumulated more than 170 games.

De Jong surpasses Oblak and Messi: the most valuable players in LaLiga

34 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – New market value: € 40 M (-€ 10 M)

& copy imago images

Data as of June 10, 2021

33 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – € 40 M

& copy TM / imago images

32 Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF – € 40 M (+5)

& copy imago images

31 Yannick Carrasco – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (+5)

& copy imago images

30 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – € 40 M

& copy imago images

29 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (-15)

& copy imago images

28 Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

27 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – € 40 M

& copy imago images

26 Carlos Soler – Valencia CF – € 40 M (+5)

& copy imago images

25 Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla FC – € 40 M (+10)

& copy imago images

24 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – € 40 M (+10)

& copy imago images

23 Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad – € 40 M (+10)

& copy imago images

22 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

21 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – € 45 M (-5)

& copy imago images

20 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – € 50 M

& copy imago images

19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – € 50 M

& copy imago images

18 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – € 50 M

& copy imago images

17 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – € 60 M

& copy imago images

16 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

& copy imago images

15 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-15)

& copy imago images

14 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-15)

& copy TM / imago images

13 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

& copy imago images

12 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – € 60 M

& copy Imago / TM

11 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-20)

& copy imago images

10 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-5)

& copy imago images

9 Casemiro – Real Madrid – € 70 M

& copy imago images

8 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – € 70 M (-20)

& copy imago images

7 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – € 70 M

& copy imago images

6 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – € 70 M

& copy imago images

5 Pedri – FC Barcelona – € 70 M

& copy TM / imago images

4 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

& copy imago images

3 Marcos Llorente – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M (+10)

& copy Imago / TM

2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M

& copy imago images

1 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – € 90 M (+10)

& copy Imago / TM

https://t.co/B0t5VO3kwT#MandiEsGroguet pic.twitter.com/eGFkwJoN9k – Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) June 16, 2021

Homepage