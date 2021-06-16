Villarreal CF announces the signing of Mandi who arrives free from Betis

Signature for four years
Villarreal CF has made official the hiring of the Algerian defender Aïssa Mandi, who arrives free from Real Betis, a club in which he has played in the last five seasons and whose coach, Manuel Pellegrini, already reported more than a month ago of the departure of the player to join the Castellón team.
Mandi, 29, born in France, will play for Unai Emery’s team for the next four seasons, Villarreal CF reported. International for Algeria on 62 occasions, Mandi accumulates more than three hundred meetings between the Spanish and French leagues, since he arrived at Betis from Reims. In the Andalusian club he has accumulated more than 170 games.
De Jong surpasses Oblak and Messi: the most valuable players in LaLiga
34 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – New market value: € 40 M (-€ 10 M)
Data as of June 10, 2021
33 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – € 40 M
32 Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF – € 40 M (+5)
31 Yannick Carrasco – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (+5)
30 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – € 40 M
29 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (-15)
28 Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M
27 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – € 40 M
26 Carlos Soler – Valencia CF – € 40 M (+5)
25 Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla FC – € 40 M (+10)
24 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – € 40 M (+10)
23 Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad – € 40 M (+10)
22 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – € 40 M
21 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – € 45 M (-5)
20 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – € 50 M
19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – € 50 M
18 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – € 50 M
17 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – € 60 M
16 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M
15 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-15)
14 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-15)
13 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M
12 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – € 60 M
11 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-20)
10 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-5)
9 Casemiro – Real Madrid – € 70 M
8 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – € 70 M (-20)
7 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – € 70 M
6 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – € 70 M
5 Pedri – FC Barcelona – € 70 M
4 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M
3 Marcos Llorente – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M (+10)
2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M
1 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – € 90 M (+10)
