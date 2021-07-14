Villarreal CF announces Boulaye Dia, the third most expensive signing in LaLiga

Signature until 2026

Villarreal CF has reached a transfer agreement with Stade de Reims for the Franco-Senegalese forward Boulaye Dia, who will wear yellow for the next five seasons, the LaLiga club reported on Tuesday.

The cost of the operation amounts to about 12 million euros, according to the provincial newspaper El Periódico Mediterráneo, which makes the scorer the third most expensive summer signing in LaLiga so far.

Boulaye Dia will already train with his new teammates this Wednesday under Unai Emery in the Villarreal sports city in the session scheduled for 10:00 am.

Dia, 24, has played a total of 88 official matches with the Stade de Reims shirt over three seasons, in which he has been able to score 28 goals, 16 of which he achieved in the final year.

De Paul, Achraf, Depay: next season’s most valuable transfers

Hamed Junior Traorè – Empoli → Sassuolo – Market value: € 20 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 16 million euros (after previous assignment)



Data as of July 13, 2021

Juan Musso – Udinese → Atalanta – Market value: € 20 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 20 million euros

Gerson – Flamengo → Marseille – Market value: € 20 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 25 million euros

Trincão – Barça → Wolves – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Assignment with purchase option

Noa Lang – Ajax → Bruges – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 6 million euros (after previous assignment)

Nicolás González – Stuttgart → Fiorentina – Market value: € 22 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 23 million euros

Patson Daka – Salzburg → Leicester – Market value: € 22m

& copy imago images

Cost: 30 million euros

Emerson Royal – Betis → Barça – Market value: € 25 M

& copy Imago / TM

Cost: 9 million euros

Roger Ibañez – Atalanta → AS Roma – Market value: € 25 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 9 million euros (after previous assignment)

Mike Maignan – Lille → AC Milan – Market value: € 25 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 13 million euros

Weston McKennie – Schalke → Juventus – Market value: € 25m

& copy imago images

Cost: 20.5 million euros (after previous assignment)

Sandro Tonali – Brescia → AC Milan – Market value: € 27 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 6.9 million euros (after previous assignment)

Boubakary Soumaré – Lille → Leicester – Market value: € 28 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 20 million euros

Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea → AC Milan – Market value: € 28 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 29.2 million euros (after previous assignment)

Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool → PSG – Market value: € 30m

& copy imago images

Free

Matteo Politano – Inter → Naples – Market value: € 30 M

& copy Imago / TM

Cost: 19 million euros (after previous assignment)

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan → Inter – Market value: € 35m

& copy DHA

Free

Angeliño – Man City → Leipzig – Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 18 million euros (after previous assignment)

Emiliano Buendía – Norwich → Aston Villa – Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 38.4 million euros

Ibrahima Konaté – Leipzig → Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 40 million euros

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese → Atlético – Market value: € 38 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 35 million euros

Memphis Depay – Lyon → Barça – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

Free

André Silva – Eintracht → Leipzig – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 23 million euros

David Alaba – Bayern → Real Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

& copy imago images

Free

Dayot Upamecano – Leipzig → Bayern – Market value: € 60 M

& copy imago images

Cost: 42.5 million euros

Achraf Hakimi – Inter → PSG – Market value: € 60 M

& copy TM / imago images

Cost: 60 million euros

From Villarreal, “his speed and impudence when facing his rivals” stands out, characteristics that “make him a very dangerous weapon in attack.” The French-Senegalese footballer will be presented to the media this Thursday via telematics at 1:00 p.m.

