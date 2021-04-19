Villarreal C and Olimpic Xátiva do not find the goal and share the points (0-0)

04/18/2021 at 11:36 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Villarreal Sports City- Miralcamp and who faced the Villarreal and to Xátiva it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Villarreal C He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Benigànim away from home (0-2) and the other in front of Jove Spanish in their stadium (2-0). For his part, Olimpic Xativa won in his last two competition matches against him CF chair in his fief and the Colon spare parts at home, by 2-1 and 2-3 respectively. After the match, the Villarreal team is first after the end of the match, while the Xátiva is second.

During the first period of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

The coach of the Villarreal gave entrance to Frank, Muriel, Paschal, Josema Vivancos Y Mangada for You will eat, Jorge Carlos, Forés, Antonio jesus and Ivan Ramos, Meanwhile he Xátiva gave the green light to Sanchis, Tendril, Cheat Y Tank, which came to replace Leomar, Wheel, Cabanes Y Ekedi.

The match referee showed four yellow cards. Of the two teams, Abraham Y Daniel Pereiro of the local team and Leomar Y Farisato The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

At the moment, the Villarreal he is left with 37 points and the Xátiva with 32 points.

The next day of the competition will face the Villarreal C at home against Jove Spanish, Meanwhile he Olimpic Xativa will face at home against him Colon spare parts.

Data sheetVillarreal C:Duran, Comeras (Franco, min.66), Daniel Pereiro, Forés (Pascual, min.76), Binu Bairam, Iván Ramos (Mangada, min.85), Abraham, Antonio Jesús (Josema Vivancos, min.85), Jorge Carlos (Muriel, min.66), Carlos and Aitor GelardoOlimpic Xátiva:Boian, Frangi, Solis, Rafa Gimeno, Juanjo, Rueda (Tendillo, min.64), Ortolà, Leomar (Sanchis, min.64), Cabanes (Enguene, min.77), Farisato and Ekedi (Tank, min.81)Stadium:Villarreal Sports City- MiralcampGoals:0-0