Villarreal buys Foyth from Tottenham, the most expensive signing in LaLiga

In the world top 15

Villarreal CF and English Tottenham Hotspur made official this Friday the transfer of Argentine defender Juan Foyth to the LaLiga team, which has signed a contract with the footballer for the next five seasons.

The club chaired by Fernando Roig made effective the purchase option they had, estimated at 15 million euros, so they automatically keep the player’s rights. At the moment, the center-back becomes the most expensive signing in LaLiga for the next season and one of the 15 highest in the international market.

De Jong surpasses Oblak and Messi: the most valuable players in LaLiga

34 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – New market value: € 40 M (-€ 10 M)

& copy imago images

Data as of June 10, 2021

33 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – € 40 M

& copy TM / imago images

32 Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF – € 40 M (+5)

& copy imago images

31 Yannick Carrasco – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (+5)

& copy imago images

30 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – € 40 M

& copy imago images

29 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (-15)

& copy imago images

28 Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

27 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – € 40 M

& copy imago images

26 Carlos Soler – Valencia CF – € 40 M (+5)

& copy imago images

25 Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla FC – € 40 M (+10)

& copy imago images

24 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – € 40 M (+10)

& copy imago images

23 Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad – € 40 M (+10)

& copy imago images

22 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

21 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – € 45 M (-5)

& copy imago images

20 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – € 50 M

& copy imago images

19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – € 50 M

& copy imago images

18 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – € 50 M

& copy imago images

17 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – € 60 M

& copy imago images

16 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

& copy imago images

15 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-15)

& copy imago images

14 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-15)

& copy TM / imago images

13 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

& copy imago images

12 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – € 60 M

& copy Imago / TM

11 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-20)

& copy imago images

10 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-5)

& copy imago images

9 Casemiro – Real Madrid – € 70 M

& copy imago images

8 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – € 70 M (-20)

& copy imago images

7 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – € 70 M

& copy imago images

6 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – € 70 M

& copy imago images

5 Pedri – FC Barcelona – € 70 M

& copy TM / imago images

4 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

& copy imago images

3 Marcos Llorente – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M (+10)

& copy Imago / TM

2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M

& copy imago images

1 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – € 90 M (+10)

& copy Imago / TM

Juan Foyth was at Villarreal on loan from Tottenham

Villarreal had an execution period until June 15, so this has been one of the first operations that have been carried out in the Castellón entity for the future. Foyth arrived on loan last summer to reinforce the center of the yellow defense and became one of the most versatile players and used by Unai Emery in this course.

With the signing of the 23-year-old Argentine international, Villarreal ensures its defense for the next few seasons with a footballer who is considered one of the great future bets of the Villarreal entity, hence the investment of 15 million in its acquisition.

And Juanito … stayed. # FoythSeQueda pic.twitter.com/13EvSLpME4 – Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) June 11, 2021

