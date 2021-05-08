Villarreal B host Barcelona B on the last day

05/08/2021 at 12:23 PM CEST

The Barça visit this Sunday to Villarreal Sports City to measure yourself with Villarreal in his sixth round of the Second Phase of Second B, which will begin at 12:00.

The Villarreal B reaches the sixth day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him FC Andorra in the previous match by a score of 3-1. Since the competition began, the locals have not won in any of the five matches played to date in the Second Phase of Second B, with 28 goals in favor and 28 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Barcelona B managed to win in his last two games against him Ibiza in his field and the Alcoyano away, 2-1 and 1-2 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Villarreal B. To date, of the five games that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won four of them and has a balance of 38 goals scored against 24 goals received.

Regarding the results at home, the Villarreal B they have been beaten twice in two games played so far, numbers that show the team’s weakness in home games and in turn give the visitors hope. At the exits, the Barcelona B has won once and lost once in his two games so far, so the Villarreal B You must defend your goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Villarreal Sports City, resulting in a defeat and a draw in favor of the Villarreal B. The last match they played on Villarreal and the Barça in this competition it was in February 2020 and ended with a result of 2-3 in favor of the Villarreal.

Currently, the Barcelona B it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 17 points with respect to its rival. The team of Miguel Alvarez He arrives at the match in sixth position and with 29 points before the match. For their part, the visitors have 46 points and occupy the second position in the tournament.