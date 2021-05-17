Villarreal appreciates having one more day to better prepare for the final

05/17/2021 at 11:03 AM CEST

EFE

Villarreal has thanked through its official channels that LaLiga has decided to change the match day on which they must play the last day of the league, thus acceding to the request made by the club and its coach Unai emery, with the idea of ​​having one more day to prepare for the Europa League final.

The Castellón club asked to be able to play the bulk of the day on Saturday, with the intention of adding more rest for the final on Wednesday May 26 against Manchester United to be played in Poland.

LaLiga has finally agreed to Villarreal’s request and this Monday has made public the new schedules in which the team of Unai emery He will play on Saturday against a Real Madrid that will fight to win the title of the competition in his hand in hand with Atlético de Madrid.

“Villarreal would like to thank the League for the gesture of bringing forward the date of the last day, taking into account the final of the Europa League on Wednesday 26 & rdquor ;, the club has published after learning about the time change.

One of the heaviest players on the team, as is Dani Parejo, has pointed out in social networks that “in the end, sanity and logic prevailed … Grateful to those responsible for understanding what was best for everyone. Endavant! & Rdquor ;.