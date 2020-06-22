Monday June 22, 2020

An attractive draw to two goals provided Villarreal and Sevilla in El Madrigal, for the start of the date 31 of La Liga Santander. The visitors were the ones who managed to tie the match in the complement against a Amarillo Yellow Submarine ’that came from only knowing victories since the return to activity.

From the first minute, both squads asserted their offensive style of play and enthusiastically went in search of the rival goal. Villarreal opened the scoring, thanks to the goal of Paco Alcácer (18 ’). Defender Sergio Escudero (39 ’) put the equalizer for Seville, but at the end of the first stage, Pau Torres (45 + 4’) led the locals with an advantage to the locker room.

In the complement, the ‘Andalusians’ pressed with everything to get the tie, a situation that came after a volley goal from Munir (63 ’) and sentenced the final score.

With the draw to two goals between Villarreal and Seville, he left the latter in danger of losing third place, waiting for what Atletico Madrid can do. Anyway, he secured Champions League positions until at least the end of the date.

Villarreal, for its part, runs the risk of losing its place to international competitions, if Real Sociedad and Valencia achieve favorable results.