MADRID (AP) – Former Spanish coach Bruno Soriano returned to activity after three years in Monday’s 2-2 draw between Villarreal and Seville.

Soriano entered the final change for his first appearance with Villarreal since May 2017 and after a series of injuries. The 36-year-old midfielder, a member of the Spanish team who won the 2016 Euro, was expected to miss the rest of the season but was able to recover during the hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Soriano’s return did not help Villarreal to keep all three points at home, after wasting advantages on a couple of occasions to remain in sixth place in the table with seven games to go. It could fall to eighth position once the day is over.

With the draw, Sevilla advanced to third place, but could give up that position if Atlético de Madrid defeated Levante on Tuesday.

Paco Alcácer put the locals in front in the 18th minute with a point-blank shot, but Sergio Escudero matched the cards to 39 with a low shot from outside the area.

Pau Torres’s header in the first half added gave Villarreal the advantage, but Sevilla equalized again with a spectacular volley from Munir El-Haddadi in the 63rd minute.

Barcelona and Real Madrid lead the table, but the white team has in their favor the difference in goals and the criterion of direct confrontations. Real face Mallorca, threatened with relegation, next Wednesday, while the defending champion Barcelona receives Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

In another result, the penultimate place Leganés equalized without goals against Granada.