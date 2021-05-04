Villarreal always fell away in their four European semifinals

05/04/2021 at 12:31 PM CEST

The Villarreal will face him Arsenal the semifinal round of the Europa League with the intention of ending his negative streak at home in the European semifinals. Until then, he counts his starts due to losses and does not have a good record in England, although he has always won having gone 2-1 in the first leg.

Those of Unai emery They are chasing their first final after being eliminated in their previous four attempts. The first time occurred in UEFA 2003/04, when they fell in the second leg at Mestalla against Valencia after tying the first leg. In the Champions League 2005/06, fell at Highbury to the Arsenal by the minimum in the last European match in the old stadium.

His worst result was in the 2010/11 Europa League, when the Porto endorsed him 5-1 in Portugal in the second leg of the semifinals, and the last precedent is the defeat in Liverpool 3-0 in the 2015/16 edition.

He always asserted a 2-1 in the first leg

On the two occasions that Villarreal won 2-1 in the first leg, they managed to win the tie. It happened like this in the 2014/15 Europa League against him Salzburg and in the following season before him Sparta of Prague.

On both occasions he started the tie winning the first leg 2-1 and also won the away game. Precisely what he will try to look for this time against Arsenal to play the first European final in their history.

To improve your results in English territory

Another fact that plays against Villarreal is the negative streak in England, where they have been unable to win in their last six visits. This time it is worth it with a draw or even a defeat greater than 2-1 to achieve his goal.

England’s only ‘grogueta’ victory came in the 2005/06 Champions League qualifying phase, when they won at Goodison Park at Everton 1-2 and ended up qualifying for the group stage.

Since then, four defeats and two draws is Villarreal’s balance in English territory, with nine goals against and only one in favor. Defeats against Arsenal doubly (0-1 and 0-3), Manchester City (1-2) and Liverpool (0-3) and two draws against him Manchester United are the results of Villarreal at home to English teams.