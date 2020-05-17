The future of Ivan Rakitic still in the air and the suitors do not stop knocking on his door. TO Seville and Atlético de Madrid, we must add the arrivals from Italy and England and, now, the Villarreal. Another of the national clubs that have been interested in the services of the Croatian, who has many options to leave the Barcelona, but it is not for the work of leaving Spanish football.

Thus, the yellow entity has been interested in a player who can still contribute a lot of football. Villarreal would be willing to launch for Rakitic as long as the price is affordable, something that seems evident, since contract ends in 2021 And if Barcelona wants to get some economic return for the midfielder, they must get rid of their services in the next market, whenever this is, since the coronavirus crisis does not ensure that this summer we will see transfers of footballers between the clubs.

Rakitic He has decided to leave Barcelona and his intention is that the sooner the better. What is also clear is that he does not want to leave Spain, so Offers like Juventus or Tottenham do not end up satisfying him. The Croatian footballer does not want to leave the Spanish competition or the national territory for a mere family matter. His wife, the Sevillian Raquel Mauri, and his sons Althea and Adara want to continue in the country and hence the decision of the midfielder to go to another team in the League. What most attracts him is the possibility of returning to Seville, but if it is not possible the options of Villarreal and Atlético do not rule them out at all.

Wardrobe touch

Rakitic has been going for a while, which has led him to have problems with his peers. In the Barcelona locker room the desire he has to play football again has been very bad. The Croatian did not hide in an interview with the Marca newspaper his desire to return to the pitch, which has notably upset his colleagues, who invite him to remain silent and, above all, if he speaks, does not go against the feeling of the locker room. “I want to play. The time has come to give back to society what it gives us, “said the midfielder.

Remember that Barcelona’s dressing room is not in favor of retaking the competition. As revealed by OKDIARIO, the majority of the Barça squad players at all times have privately expressed their opposition to playing again, although finally it seems that the circumstances may arise for the competition to resume.