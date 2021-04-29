Villarrea is cited with its blackest history

04/29/2021

Alba Lopez

The tears of that April 25, 2006 have already dried. Time, which heals everything, has allowed Villarreal and its fans to forget the elimination in the semifinals of the Champions League at the hands of Arsène Wenger’s Arsenal. And the damn penalty missed by Riquelme who would have taken the tie to extra time and who knows later what would have happened.

History, whimsical, has wanted the paths of both teams to cross again 15 years later. This time in another competition like the Europa League, but with the same prize at stake: a move to the final. The presence of Unai Emery in the bench ‘groguet’ will put the morbid to the meeting. The Basque did not end his journey as Arsenal manager well and wants to get revenge. There will be unfinished business everywhere tonight at La Cerámica.

Pau Torres, Parejo, Gerard Moreno or Alcácer take the witness of the Quique Álvarez, Senna, Riquelme or Forlán. We hope this time with a happy ending. Ahead they will not be Campbell, Fàbregas, Ljungberg or Henry, but footballers like Thomas, Pépé, Lacazette or Aubameyang they are not mucus of turkey either. The Gabonese points to the bench after suffering malaria in recent weeks, although the matter is complicated for the ‘gunners’ for sure Mikel Arteta will turn to him. Guardiola’s former assistant at City confirmed yesterday that Lacazette has overcome his hamstring issues and is available, so he’s aiming for eleven, as is Tierney, recovered from his knee injury.

At Villarreal, Emery will go out with the gala team, with Gerard Moreno to the head. The Catalan forward is going through his best moment since he arrived at the club and his contribution is presumed capital today. He will be accompanied upstairs by Alcacer and Chukwueze. Pau Torres will lead the defense and Equal it will do the same in the engine room. Unai’s Praetorian Guard that never fails. Of course, it is not the day to do it.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros; Gerard Moreno, Alcácer, Chukwueze.

Arsenal: Log; Bellerín, Marí, Holding, Tierney; Thomas, Xhaka, Smith Rowe; Pépé, Lacazette, Saka.

Referee: Artur Dias (Portugal).

Stadium: The ceramic.

Hour: 21:00