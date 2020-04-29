© ESdiario

Ana Rosa Quintana in a stock image

The name of Ana Rosa Quintana is once again linked to the name of the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo. The two met in a restaurant in 2017 and the police officer accused in Operation Tandem made her a proposal that she rejected.

In fact, as El País has revealed, citing a police report, Villarejo and Quintana, wife of the businessman Juan Muñoz, charged in this same case for allegedly hiring the police to spy on a rival, they met at a meal on July 6, 2017, along with Eduardo Inda where they had a conversation that was recorded and that has now come to light.

© ESdiario

Pablo Iglesias greets the King in his first attendance at the National Security Council.

Villarejo fights back and denounces a conspiracy of “little girls and their prosecutors” against the King

The investigators maintain that days before Villarejo would have already passed the ‘invoice’ to Muñoz for her services and took the opportunity to offer them to Quintana as well, in case she needed “an external advisor” to mediate a labor dispute with her producer, something that she rejected.

Thus, and always according to the document of the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police, dated last February 20 to which El País refers, there is a transcript of the meeting in which it is addressed to Ana Rose remembering that “we are effective”, although the journalist insists that she has the situation under control.

However, the ex-commissioner goes a step further arguing that “apart from the legal issue, maybe at a certain time you have to get a little creative so that people … “, which receives a resounding” no “from the presenter.

And this conversation is of great interest to investigators, who have already brought it to the attention of the judge Manuel García-Castellón so that it is gotten up to the piece 6 of the summary, known as Painter and that investigates the relation between Villarejo and the husband of Ana Rosa Quintana.

In fact, in that same meeting there is a record of the harmony between the two, since Quintana has a telephone conversation with her husband, passing the mobile to Villarejo, which tells Muñoz: “I am going to Colombia on Saturday, I am going a few days in case you were there or to see us … No … But if you need something, to talk to someone or send someone a message … Or to charge you something and then I will stay, I’m delighted … “.