Villarejo links Rajoy with the espionage of Bárcenas and says that he consulted information “outside the official circuit”

“El barbas”, “el Asturiano” … are some of the nicknames with which, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, ex-commissioner José Manuel Villarejo referred to Mariano Rajoy. But this Thursday, in the investigation commission of the Kitchen operation in Congress, Villarejo did not resort to nicknames, but pointed directly to the former president: According to his testimony, Rajoy knew about the operation and contacted him by phone. That was, at least, the version of the retired commissioner about the Kitchen, an alleged parapolice plot in which the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior of Fernández Díaz would have used reserved funds to spy on Luis Bárcenas and steal sensitive information about the finances of the PP . Rajoy, for now, is not charged in the investigation.

In his statement in the parliamentary commission investigating the matter, the former commissioner has argued that Rajoy I would have contacted you on several occasions to know, “outside the official circuit”, information. To questions from Macarena Olona, ​​from Vox, he has even stated that he would have a direct telephone number to contact the former president, although on previous occasions the former commissioner had expressed that he never spoke directly with Rajoy. “Mr. Rajoy contacted me, there was a telephone that started with 650 and ended at 10, where he asked me things by message “, he has launched questions from Macarena Olona, ​​from Vox, to which he has also explained that those messages were” monosyllabic “.

Villarejo has said that he even got angry when he had to send information directly to the former president that he was already dealing with other people: Francisco Martínez, number 2 of Fernández Díaz in the Interior, and María Dolores de Cospedal, general secretary of the PP between 2008 and 2018 and former Minister of Defense. Both, according to his version, transmitted to him “the concerns of the Prime Minister.” Yes indeed, only the first is charged in Kitchen.

In his statement before the judge last September, Martínez involved another of the names that Villarejo mentioned this Wednesday: former minister Jorge Fernández Díaz, also accused. “Knew more than me“, said Manuel García-Castellón before the National High Court judge. The former head of the Interior, on the other hand, denied knowing the operation when he declared and, also, when he had a tense confrontation with Martínez in front of the magistrate, who decided to requisition his mobile to verify if there were messages to demonstrate their involvement.

In addition to Cospedal, Martínez and Fernández Díaz, Villarejo has also dropped that the former vice president of the Government, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, was aware of the espionage of Bárcenas, since the CNI, which depended on her, would have been aware of the operation, according to Villarejo. As he has told, the Kitchen was considered as “an intelligence operation“, not only because of the alleged information that Bárcenas had and that could harm the PP, but also because it was something that” could compromise high state institutions. “” The CNI worked on this issue, “he said.

In addition, the former commissioner has argued that the CNI turned to him to capture Sergio Ríos, Bárcenas’s driver, whom they would have managed to convince with 2,000 euros a month paid with reserved funds and the promise of a position in the National Police. “I had the ability to capture human sources and earn their trust,” he assured. Of course, immediately afterwards, he rejected that Cospedal entrusted him with any work despite the fact that Andrés Gómez Gordo, the former minister’s security chief, was the one who “prepared” Villarejo’s meeting with Ríos.

In the commission, Villarejo has also narrated his own experiences in prison. The National Court agreed to his release this March, three years after entering. At the exit, with his mythical eye patch – which he has not worn today – he already said that he had been a victim of mistreatment. This Wednesday he has done it again. “[He sobrevivido] because I have the conviction that we live in a state of law, although they have stripped me I have lived with a schizophrenic “, has added. At this point, he has come to assure that they tried to poison him with “a substance” that gave him anaphylactic shock. “But I held on,” he added.