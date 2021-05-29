Villarejo interrupts ‘Everything is a lie’ and sends a warning to Risto Mejide

The program Todo es lie, by Cuatro, managed this week to exclusively interview the former commissioner Jose Manuel Villarejo before he came to testify in Congress on the Kitchen case.

“For me Congress is the representative of popular sovereigntyTherefore, I owe myself absolutely to everything, “the ex-commissioner told the reporter for Todo es lie Fabián Pérez.

“I will try to answer all the questions they ask me. I am not afraid,” he said. “Now I have the opportunity to defend myself a little … I’ve been caged for almost four years, probably, for the fear of some “, concluded the ex-commissioner.

The name of Villarejo he interrupted the program again due to a message that the former commissioner directed the presenter, Risto Mejide.

The origin was in a statement that Mejide made last March: “I have a bet with my colleagues: How many days will it take to escape? With the contacts he has and with the amount of people he can press for what he knows … “, the presenter said at the time.

Villarejo did not like the comment, and he did not hesitate to reply. “Tell Mr. Risto that you will lose your bet of the days it was going to take me to escape and stuff. Don’t bet I’m going to run away, because surely others will run away. I’m never going to run awayOkay? “He replied.

Villarejo’s response had an immediate reaction on set. “Pay the seafood platter, Risto!” Joked collaborator Antonio Castelo, to which Risto assured: “This is one of the occasions that I’m glad to lose, but I didn’t bet anything, eh? Anyway, Mr. Villarejo, whenever you want you are invited to the program. He has a coffee here with me, or with us, and let’s see what is said, “he said.