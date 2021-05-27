Villanueva del Pardillo wins 0-1 at Villaverde’s home

05/27/2021 at 12:26 AM CEST

The Villanueva played and won 0-1 as a visitor last Wednesday’s game in the Boetticher. The Villaverde arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against San Fernando de Henares. Regarding the visiting team, the Villanueva del Pardillo reaped a tie to one against The Alamo, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. Thanks to this result, the pardillano team is fifth, while the Villaverde he is ninth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from the penalty spot of Paul at 37 minutes. With this result the first half of the match concluded.

The scoreboard did not move in the second half, so the match ended with the score 0-1.

In the match the referee showed three yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Paul, Carbonell Y Douterelo.

With this result, the Villaverde is left with 23 points and the Villanueva get 32 ​​points after winning the duel.

Data sheetVillaverde:Otero, Murugarren, Lopez, Berlangas, Jon, Garcia, Adrian, Ralo, Yerpes, Rodriguez and HirookaVillanueva del Pardillo:Cubillo, Balsera (Elo, min.60), Raúl León, Carlos, Garcia (Paniagua, min.46), Simal, Pablo (Zarate, min.68), Carbonell (Pina, min.84), Guaje, Perez and Douterelo (Cuéllar, min.68)Stadium:BoetticherGoals:Pablo (0-1, min. 37)