Villanueva del Pardillo receives Móstoles CF

06/05/2021 at 12:13 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the tenth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Villanueva and to Móstoles CF in the Municipal Los Pinos.

The Villanueva del Pardillo The match is optimistic after winning its last two games 4-1 and 0-1, the first against him Athletic de Pinto in his fiefdom and the second against him Villaverde at home. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in six of the seven matches played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division and have managed to score 29 goals for and 31 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Móstoles CF he won his last two matches of the competition against him Saint Ana in his stadium and the Complutense Alcala away from home, 2-0 and 0-2 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Villanueva del Pardillo. To date, of the nine games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won four of them and accumulates a figure of 35 goals conceded compared to 22 in favor.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Villanueva del Pardillo He has achieved statistics of three victories in three home games, indicative figures that he is getting a good baggage of points in his stadium. In the role of visitor, the Móstoles CF has a balance of two wins and two losses in four games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Villanueva del Pardillo to take the victory.

Analyzing its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of the Third Division, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Villanueva del Pardillo is ahead of the Móstoles CF with a difference of 11 points. At this time, the Villanueva del Pardillo it has 38 points and is in fifth position. For its part, the visiting team is eighth with 27 points.