Villanueva beats Fraga and gets all three points (1-2)

06/13/2021 at 9:57 PM CEST

The Fraga and the Villanueva they met in the last match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which ended with a result of 1-2. The Fraga came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning away from home by a score of 1-2 at Sabinanigo. Regarding the visiting team, the Villanueva he won in his fief 3-0 his last match in the competition against the San Juan. Thanks to this result, the Villanovense team is ninth, while the Fraga he is seventh at the end of the match.

The game started in a positive way for the Fragatino team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to the success of the team in front of goal. Cease at minute 24. But later the Villanueva in the 39th minute he reacted and equalized the contest through a goal from Zume, concluding the first half with the result of 1-1.

After the halfway point of the duel, in the second half came the goal for the Villanovense team, who traced the match thanks to a goal from David Ligorred at 71 minutes, thus closing the duel with a score of 1-2 on the scoreboard.

Thanks to this victory that closed the Second Phase of the Third Division, the team of Hector Cotado remained in ninth position with 33 points after finishing the match and those of Miguel Angel Rubio they ranked seventh with 39 points.

Data sheetFraga:Marc, Sergio García, Genis Serra Gili, Marcel Ormo, Ramón, Ricart, Juwara, Romero, César, Rodriguez and PirlaVillanueva:Lairla, Ballarín, Corellano, Arturo, Zume, Marc Prat, David Ligorred, Alcaine, Orus, Cebrián and AbadStadium:The EstacadaGoals:César (1-0, min. 24), Zume (1-1, min. 39) and David Ligorred (1-2, min. 71)