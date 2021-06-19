Villanueva and Daz win the BRAND Promises in Estepona

It has been successfully completed in the magnificent facilities of the Estepona Tennis Club, the ninth test of the RPT National Circuit – MARCA Jvenes Promesas U16 by Wilson – Tennis Point, for gamers U16. In this year of 2021, the XXVI edition of this circuit is held, the oldest in Spain in the cadet category.

The test had the technical direction of Fernando Gil and has had David Gmez as referee judge. Players from all over Spain and several European countries have participated in the tournament, and it has had the support of the Delegation of Sports of the Estepona Town Hall, of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and of the Andalusian Tennis Federation.

In the female category the champion has been Laura Villanueva, seeded number 3, who beat Blanca in the final Pic by 6-3 and 6-4. In the male, Sergio Ramirez, seeded number 1, beat Pedro Daz, seeded number 2, by 6-4 and 6-2.

The Mayor of Estepona was present at the awards ceremony: Jos M Garca Urbano, the Councilor for Sports: Jos A. Flag, Fernando Gil, Director CT. Estepona and Luis Mediero, President & Founder of the RPT.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of Youth Tennis in Spain, organizes the RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, to count during 2021 with 45 tests of all categories of training, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, and the collaboration of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.