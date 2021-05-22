Villajoyosa receives Benicarló in their fiefdom

05/22/2021 at 11:45 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 11:45, the match of the eighth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Villajoyosa and to Benicarlo in the Nou Pla Stadium.

The Villajoyosa eagerly arrives on the eighth day after achieving the victory away at the Saint Gregory by 0-1 against Torrent, with a bit of Cassano. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in three of the seven games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 22 goals in favor and 30 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Benicarlo He took the victory against the Novelda during their last match of the competition (1-0), with a goal from Christian, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of the Villajoyosa. To date, of the five games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won one of them with 23 goals for and 24 against.

As a local, the Villajoyosa He has achieved a balance of one victory and two draws in three games played in his stadium, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the Benicarlo have lost twice in their two games played, which means that they will have to put a lot of effort into their visit to the stadium of the Villajoyosa if you want to improve these figures.

To this day, between the Villajoyosa and the Benicarlo there is a difference of two points in the classification. The team of Pepe Soler he ranks second with 29 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Benicarlo he has 27 points and ranks fifth in the tournament.