Super Smash Bros. Ultimate It is the largest crossover fighting game in the entire history of video games, since it has a huge number of characters from all over, whether as fighters, as support characters or as empowering spirits. And speaking of spirits, events are held periodically in which the spirits of similar characteristics or of a specific game are the protagonists, and now it has already been announced which of these beings will star in the next event to take place. We tell you each and every one of the details in the following lines!

The spirits of the villains will be the stars of the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event

【ス ピ リ ッ ツ イ ベ ン ト】

6/26 (金) か ら 3 日間, 「俺 た ち ゃ ア ウ ト ロ ー! わ る い や つ ら の 宴」 を 開 催! ス ピ リ ッ ツ ボ ー ド に 悪 役 キ ャ ラ ク タ ー が た く さ ん 出現. バ ト ル に 勝利 す る と, い つ も よ り 多 め に ゴ ー ル ド を 獲得 で き ま す. #ス マ ブ ラ SP pic.twitter.com/CrYz8uTisy – 大乱 闘 ス マ ッ シ ュ ブ ラ ザ ー ズ 【ス マ ブ ラ 公式】 (@SmashBrosJP) June 24, 2020

As usual, the social network Twitter has been the chosen medium to unveil the theme of the next event of the spirit board of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In this way, the official Japanese account dedicated to this title has revealed that the protagonists of the next event will be all those who can be considered as villains and that said event will be held from next June 26, 2020. In addition, like the previous one, it will be available for 3 days. Thus, it does not hurt to remember that, if we defeat these serse, we will be able to obtain a greater number of rewards than if we did it when the event is not held. However, unlike in previous events, this time no new spirits will be added, but those that will appear will be those that are already included in the game at the moment.

As we can see, it is more than clear that the managers of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are waiting for the players to remain glued to the screens for a few good hours while they demonstrate who is the strongest of all. And you, have you managed to get all the spirits that are available so far?

