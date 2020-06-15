Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons It went on sale, there are many players who have worked side by side to make the different islands not so deserted prosper. However, another group of players has taken advantage of the launch of the game to enrich themselves with real money, since, for helping others to get some objects or some specific villagers, they have started to collect money from our world, which Nintendo has made clear that goes against the terms of use of the game.

Pay 5,000 or 8,000 yen to get a specific villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? At the moment it is possible, since in social networks a « black market » of characters and objects has been created in which it is negotiated with real money. However, Big N is blunt on this issue and, fully aware of what some players in this latest installment are doing, warns that exchanging items or villagers for real money violates the terms of service. What does this mean? That players who exchange real money could be sanctioned by Nintendo within the game at best, but they could even take another series of measures to make them feel precedent (we could even speak of a breach of contract) and thus the more miseries stop enriching themselves at the expense of objects that do not exist in real life. However, it should be noted that this is nothing more than assumptions, but we already know that the Kyoto-based company does not go around with little ones when it comes to protecting its products, so it is better not to risk it.

So you know, do not be one of those who use real money to advance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which can later lead to misfortunes and you will not be able to say that you were not warned.

