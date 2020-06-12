VILLA LAS ROSAS – Hundreds of residents caused damage to the health clinic and the mayor’s office of the Villa Las Rosas municipality, in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, when they protested this Thursday against the sanitation measures of the local authorities.

The protests were unleashed when the municipal authorities began with the sanitation measures against the coronavirus in this town, where neither contagions nor deaths have been reported, according to data from the state health sector.

Hundreds of people were upset with the authorities and, with their faces covered, caused damage and a partial fire in several public buildings, including the municipal presidency and the community clinic.

Municipal authorities reported partial damage to the mayor’s office, where they broke glass in some doors and burned documents and two computers.

At the clinic, protesters damaged several doors in addition to setting fire to an ambulance on the road, authorities said.

Filiberto Pinto Utrilla, one of those who participated in the protest, accused the municipal president of lying with the coronavirus pandemic and said that the inhabitants do not want more fumigations or preventive announcements by COVID-19.

Traders argue that they have to survive.

“Late at night they are fumigating, it is not worth it, we want them to no longer do that, nor do we want a health center,” he said.

Pinto accused the authorities of lying to them, pointing out that the fumigations are to combat the mosquito that transmits the dengue virus.

After the protests, dozens of inhabitants armed themselves with sticks and stones and closed the entrances to the town.

The head of the Attorney General of the State of Chiapas (FGE), Jorge Llaven Abarca, said that they have started an investigation into the violent events in Villa de Las Rosas and warned that there will be no impunity for these criminal behaviors.

The Mexican state of Chiapas reported 2,933 confirmed cases and 201 accumulated deaths since the start of the pandemic in Mexico, which has already exceeded 129,000 infections and 15,000 deaths.