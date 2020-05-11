In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, plastic merchants in the Roberto Huembes market are having good sales of atomizers and metal and plastic trays.

Merchants also offered rugs that users then placed on a plastic tray to disinfect footwear.

“The rugs are finished, we only have trays, round and square, in metal. The plastic ones are sold out. There are no longer plastic trays, there is nothing. We had for sale and everyone left, ”says the merchant Dania López.

These are the metal trays that the population is buying and then disinfect their footwear. TODAY / Jader Flores

They have even bought metal trays from companies like banks. “Some seal them, although they don’t leak (the liquids) and then they put rugs on them and add the disinfectant,” says López.

In the central gallery of the Roberto Huembes market, the round metal tray is priced at 90 cordobas and the square at 80. The plastic ones cost 80 cordobas, the smallest, and the jumbo trays sold for 130 cordobas.

Traders don’t know when the plastic trays will be back on sale.

Atomizers also fly

Other products that are having good demand in these times of coronavirus, are the atomizers. The population is taking the sprays to pour alcohol or water with chlorine or another disinfectant.

The different sizes of the atomizers that are still available in the Roberto Huembes market in the capital. TODAY / Jader Flores

“Most of the people have been buying atomizers, even that has also been scarce. We no longer have other styles available. We have asked for extra to be able to supply. There is almost no longer ”, says Dania López and explains that people are using them a lot to“ spray ”alcohol, vinegar water or chlorinated water.

“That is what you are being sold love, and the trays and carpets,” says the seller Josué López.

“There are some people who use these atomizers to walk them in cars,” explains the seller Rodolfo Aguilar.

The prices of the atomizers and light bulbs range from 30 to 200 cordobas. TODAY / Jader Flores

The prices of the atomizers are from 30 córdobas the smallest, to 80 córdobas the half liter.

But there is also a gallon, “for the entire house, the patio, because it takes five liters. They add air freshener or disinfectant liquid, that is worth 200 córdobas ”, explains Rodolfo Aguilar, who also sells the spare parts of the atomizers, without the plastic bottle. Those parts cost 50 cordobas.

The merchant explains that for two months the demand for this product has grown.