Villacís regrets the “nightmare” of the bottles after the state of alarm and asks Sánchez to lead the situation

The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, regretted this Sunday the images that were produced at dawn in different parts of the capital, with crowds of people from the bottle celebrating the end of the state of alarm and the curfew.

“The images are a nightmare. I do not know how someone can throw themselves into the street as if nothing happened here, it is nonsense, but more foolish is that the Prime Minister (Pedro Sánchez) has decided to end the state of alarm and throw ourselves into the void, “Villacís said in statements to journalists after finishing an act for Europe Day.

Thus, he hopes that the images invite reflection because “the nightmare is not over yet“.

At this point, he has continued to attack Sánchez whom he has asked to “lead the country” and put aside the “you carry it” game just to “take no responsibility.”

“I know he is president for good and for bad. In Spain we have a problem and his name is Sánchez. He has to assume his leadership and the reins of the country“, said the deputy mayor.

The first night without a state of alarm and a curfew in Madrid, Barcelona and other Spanish cities has been a massive celebration of thousands of young people drinking and dancing in the most central streets and squares, tired of months of prohibitions.