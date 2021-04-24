Villacís paraphrases Pedro Zerolo and claims that the Citizens model “fits all”

The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, has paraphrased the former socialist mayor Pedro Zerolo and has expressed that in its model of society “everyone fits” but not in that of his political opponents, and he has claimed that “there is only one political party that wants to represent everyone.”

Villacís has accompanied the Citizens’ candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Edmundo Bal; the former regional vice president, Ignacio Aguado; and the president of the ‘orange’ formation, Inés Arrimadas in an act in the Plaza del 2 de Mayo, where in the 1980s “the ‘Movida madrileña” was conceived, although it has been questioned that today there could have been given another ‘move’. “I think not because there are many people who want to take away our freedom“, has asserted.

There, the deputy mayor has assured that Zerolo’s phrase “is true” and that in the regional elections of May 4, the people of Madrid, with their vote, will allow a regional government to be formed “of their own in which there is no more room. “or a “Madrid of all”.

“We do not discriminate against anyone, we do not harass, we are not toxic. The center is more important than ever and I ask you to conjure up and work like never before. I have always asked you for a lot of effort, aware that we cannot take our space for granted, we are not heirs to the vote, we are creators “, claimed Villacís, who has expressed that in this context” we have to work more than ever “because it can allow them to “seize the political center, restraint and good sense.”

In addition, it has valued the achievements made by Citizens framed within the Government of the capital, such as the regulations to expand the hospitality terraces, the work of Mercamadrid or innovation, all these areas depend on the ‘orange’ side of the City Council.

However, after praise the work of your political party councilors, He has done the same with which his colleagues in the Government who belong to the Popular Party carry out.

“I vindicate the work of Inma Sanz, who is guaranteeing safety In this city. The work of Paloma García Romero, who is paving the city. And also I vindicate the work of my colleague José Luis Martínez-Almeida (Mayor of Madrid) because we have all conspired to make a great government and put the people of Madrid above our initials, “he explained.

Thus, it has demanded that “Nobody remove the word Freedom”, because “it belongs to all Madrilenians” and has transferred its pride in being “liberal and centrist” although he has regretted that “the center is at one pole and the extremes are at the other.”