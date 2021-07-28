Villacís gets wet about declaring Abascal non grato and says he would not have voted in favor

The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, on June 28 at the Mado awards. (Photo: Patricia J. Garcinuno via .)

Like a “soap opera”: the relationship between Ceuta and Santiago Abascal continues to generate comments of all kinds. The deputy mayor of Madrid and coordinator of Citizens in the Community, Begoña Villacís, said this Tuesday that she would have voted against declaring the leader of Vox persona non grata, because she rejects the “pointing out” to politicians.

“Although I do not like policies, although I do not like certain statements and do not share them (…) pointing out certain politicians is not right”, has settled the orange policy after visiting the works of the future field of Vallecas rugby.

The Ceuta Assembly declared Abascal persona non grata thanks to the abstention of the PP, which has led Vox to consider relations with the party led by Pablo Casado as broken.

Villacís has said that his party has been the victim many times in Catalonia of what the signal is

Villacís has argued that his party has been a victim “many times” in Catalonia “of what the signal is” and that it also “seemed wrong” when the city of Pontevedra declared the former president of the Government Mariano Rajoy persona non grata.

In any case, the deputy mayor of Madrid has indicated that “these telenovela issues” do not interest “anyone”, because people are more concerned “about the rebound”, about “if they will be able to travel” or the liquidation of the Corporation tax.

These telenovela topics do not interest anyone Begoña Villacís, deputy mayor of Madrid.

“The gap between what politicians speak and what neighbors speak is widening,” the deputy mayor explained.

Villacís has rejected, in turn, that this schism between the PP and Vox could affect the governance of the capital, where the formation of Santiago Abascal acts as an investiture partner of the Government of the PP and Cs.

“If they vote for you in Madrid and the people of Madrid pay your salary, I’m sorry, but you are here to work for the people of Madrid, not for what your party does in Ceuta,” said the orange leader.

Read more

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…