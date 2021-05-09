Villacañas defeats Hurricane Balazote 2-1 and takes all three points

05/08/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

The Villacañas won 2-1 at Balazote Hurricane this Saturday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Villacañas wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Real city by a score of 6-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Balazote Hurricane did not pass the tables with a score of 2-2 against the Tarancon. After the match, the Villacañero team is fourth, while the Hurricane it is fifth after the end of the duel.

The first team to score was the Balazote team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Josete in minute 16. But later the Villacañas achieved the tie through a goal of Godoy in minute 19. Subsequently, the Villacañero team scored, which turned the tables on the scoreboard, getting 2-1 through a goal from Ibou moments before the final whistle, at 47, concluding the first half with a 2-1 on the light.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 2-1.

During the match, changes were made to both teams. The players of the Villacañas who entered the game were Angel Perez, Mode, Esteban Pacheco, Roldan Y Crosses replacing Rodrigo, Alex Gonzalez, Meadows, David carballo Y Merchán, while changes in the Hurricane They were Catali, Josemi, Parakeet, Faura Y Rosemary, who entered to supply Cuts, Carlos Garcia, Josete, Biho hwang Y David romero.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card, two for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Loren Miller Y Carlos and by visitors to Carlos Garcia Y Gonzalez.

With this result, the Villacañas is left with 37 points and Hurricane with 33 points.

Data sheetVillacañas:Rodrigo (Ángel Pérez, min.58), Victor, Fran Simón, David Carballo (Roldan, min.81), Carlos, Ibou, Alex González (Mode, min.62), Merchán (Cruza, min.81), Prados ( Esteban Pacheco, min.62), Loren Molinero and GodoyBalazote Hurricane:Escuin, Pascual, López, Carlos Garcia (Josemi, min.68), Mateu, Cortés (Catali, min.68), Josete (Perico, min.68), David Romero (Romero, min.81), Chino, González and Biho Hwang (Faura, min.81)Stadium:The pyramidsGoals:Josete (0-1, min. 16), Godoy (1-1, min. 19) and Ibou (2-1, min. 47)