Villacañas beat La Roda by the minimum (1-0)

04/24/2021 at 10:04 PM CEST

The Villacañas won 1-0 against The Roda during the match played this Saturday in The pyramids. The Villacañas came wanting to return to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Balazote Hurricane by a score of 2-1. On the part of the visiting team, The Roda he won in his fief 1-0 his last match in the competition against the Tarancon. After the game, the Villacañero team is fourth, while The Roda It is sixth at the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half luck came for him Villacañas, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from eleven meters from Ibou in the 80th minute, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-0.

The technician of the Villacañas, Fernando Lominchar placeholder image, gave entry to the field to Godoy, Esteban Pacheco Y Roldan replacing David carballo, Alex Gonzalez Y Juli Cacho, while on the part of The Roda, Jovi replaced Louse Y Collado for Del Alamo Y Patuso.

The referee showed five yellow cards. Locals saw three of them (Victor, Mode Y David carballo) and those of the visiting team saw two cards, specifically Sergio Martinez Y Del Alamo.

At the moment, the Villacañas he is left with 34 points and The Roda with 32 points.

The next day the Villacañas will be measured with the Real city, while the rodense team will play their match against the Guadalajara.

Data sheetVillacañas:Rodrigo, Mode, Victor, Juli Cacho (Roldan, min.90), Gonchi, Fran Simón, David Carballo (Godoy, min.66), Carlos, Ibou, Alex González (Esteban Pacheco, min.72) and PanochaThe Roda:Chino, Patuso (Collado, min.83), Paco, Pablo García, Garre, Iván Cifuentes, Del Alamo (Piojo, min.70), Sergio Martínez, Castillo, Ismael and AdriánStadium:The pyramidsGoals:Ibou (1-0, min. 80)