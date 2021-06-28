Villa Santa Brígida wins 1-2 in the Güímar fiefdom

06/28/2021 at 8:51 AM CEST

The team of Angel Sanchez beat 1-2 at Güímar in the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division. The Güímar wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Arucas by a score of 4-0, accumulating a total of seven consecutive defeats in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Villa Santa Brígida he won in his fief 4-1 his last match in the tournament against the Ibarra. After the result obtained, the Güimarero team is eighth at the end of the match, while the Villa Santa Brígida is fourth.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the Satauteño team, who opened the scoring through a goal of Arisay in minute 35. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which increased the score by means of a new goal from Arisay, thus achieving a double in the 39th minute, ending the first half with a 0-2 in the light.

In the second period luck came for the Güimarero team, which cut differences in the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Gaizka on the verge of the end, in 86, thus ending the confrontation with the result of 1-2.

With this result, the Güímar remains with 14 points and the Villa Santa Brígida achieves 39 points after winning the duel.