Villa de El Espinar will be played again this year

Spanish tennis receives good news with the confirmation that the Open Castilla and Len-Villa de El Espinar To return to dispute this year, after a year of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. Will have category Challenger ATP 90, the highest of how many tournaments of this level are played in Spain, and will take place from July 26 to August 1. The event will be held at its traditional facilities at El Espinar Station, which will be called from this year Pedro Muoz Sports Complex. The City Council of the Segovian town has christened it in memory of Pedro Muoz Asenjo, founder and honorary president of the tournament, died last January due to the coronavirus.

Arantxa Rus, champion of the Castilla Open and Len-Villa de El Espinar in 2019ALBERTO SIMN

This year the ITF women’s tournament cannot be played which was incorporated as of 2015, at the initiative of Pedro himself and the tournament director, Virginia Ruano. The health regulations due to a pandemic Not yet completely overcome, they prevent that, with the facilities and physical spaces available, both appointments could coexist this year. Virginia Ruano has shown “the total commitment to recover a tournament which was one of my big bets when he assumed the direction of the Open Castilla y Len Villa de El Espinar. The women’s ITF come back next year stronger than ever “

The Segovian event, the first major tournament in Spain to be played on a hard court, celebrates its 35th edition this year and many of the great figures of Spanish and world tennis have passed through it in recent decades. They have won it Rafael Nadal (2003); Roger Federer (doubles, 1999); Emilio Sanchez Vicario (1990); Radek Stepanek (1998); Sergi Bruguera (2000); Juan Martin del Potro (2006); Ferdinand Verdasco (2007); Feliciano Lpez (2009) and Pablo Carreo (2013). The latest editions have been for Jaume Munar (2017), Ugo Umbert (2018) and Nicola Kuhn (2020). The first champion in 1986 was ‘Pepo’ Clavet.

In 2010 the Castilla y Len-Villa de El Espinar Open was designated World’s Best ATP Challenger by ATP.