Vilarreal, the smallest town with a European champion team, takes to the streets to celebrate a historic title

Villarreal fans took to the streets this Wednesday night to celebrate a historic title, shortly after their team was proclaimed champion of the Europa League by beating in the final, and after a endless penalty shootout, to Manchester United.

With just over 50,000 inhabitants (officially 51,293), Villarreal became after the success of this Wednesday in the smallest town with a continental tournament champion team European.

Seconds after Gero Rulli stopped the eleventh pitch of United, that of also goalkeeper David de Gea, the Villarreal fans took to the streets and traveled the city by car honking the horn, waving their scarves and with songs of celebration.

The near the La Cerámica stadium, As well as other points of the town, they gathered hundreds of fans to celebrate the first title in their history, while others did the same from the balconies of their homes.

Entire families wanted to live a historic moment between smiles, euphoria and tears in a crowded streets of people of all ages who also celebrated the title with firecrackers, fireworks display and waving their flags.