Vilamarxant receives Crevillente Deportivo at home

04/02/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

First day of the Second Phase of Third Division with enthusiasm and expectation for him Vilamarxant and the Sports crevillente, who will face each other in the stadium Municipal Field “Hermanos Albiol” at 18:00 this Saturday.

The Vilamarxant ranked 11th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 15 points and a balance of 13 goals for and 30 against.

Regarding the rival, the Sports crevillente he was in seventh position in the previous phase of the competition with 19 points and figures of 17 goals in his favor and 24 against.

In the past, there have been other clashes at the home of the Vilamarxant and the results are a win and a loss for the home team. The last confrontation between the Vilamarxant and the Sports crevillente This competition was played in December 2019 and ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the locals.