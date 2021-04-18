Vilamarxant and Novelda share the points and draw 2-2

04/17/2021 at 11:35 PM CEST

The Vilamarxant and the Novelda tied at two in the match held this Saturday in the Municipal Field “Hermanos Albiol”. With this result, the Villamarchantero team was placed in eighth position, while the Novelda, for his part, is ninth at the end of the game.

The match started in a favorable way for him Novelda, which premiered the luminous thanks to a goal from Zazas in minute 16. But later the Vilamarxant reacted in the contest by putting the 1-1 thanks to the success of Ricky in the 36th minute. The local team scored again, which managed to come back through a new goal from Ricky, thus completing a double on the verge of the end, in 44, concluding the first period with the score of 2-1.

The second half started in an unbeatable way for the visiting team, which equalized the game with a goal of Chulia in the 53rd minute, ending the match with a final score of 2-2.

In the chapter on changes, the Vilamarxant from Titin relieved grandchild, Orea and Ivan for Pablo Vidal, Eyebrows Y Monkey, while the technician of the Novelda, David Bauzá, ordered the entry of Flan, Gaby, Lara, Josephus and Ivan to supply Zazas, German, Padilla, Maceira Y Sanchez.

The match referee showed three yellow cards. Of the two teams, Lush of the local team and Zazas Y German The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

At the moment, the Vilamarxant he is left with 18 points and the Novelda with 16 points.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Vilamarxant will play against him Villajoyosa away from home, while the Novelda will face in his stadium against Paternal.

Data sheetVilamarxant:Raúl Sáez, Lozano, Córcoles, Micó (Iván, min.86), Ivi, Ceijas (Orea, min.65), Ricky, Chato, Nico, Pablo Vidal (Nieto, min.55) and Víctor GarciaNovelda:Iker Gomez, Óscar Sánchez, Zazas (Flan, min.46), Sanchez (Iván, min.89), Belda, Chulia, Germán (Gaby, min.75), Gabriel, Toni, Maceira (Joseto, min.77) and Padilla (Lara, min.77)Stadium:Municipal Field “Hermanos Albiol”Goals:Zazas (0-1, min. 16), Ricky (1-1, min. 36), Ricky (2-1, min. 44) and Chulia (2-2, min. 53)