Vilafranca takes advantage of the second half to beat CP San Cristóbal (1-0)

03/27/2021 at 20:09 CET

The Vilafranca won 1-0 at CP San Cristóbal this Saturday on the last day of the First Phase of the Third Division, ending his time in the competition with a victory. The Vilafranca He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game held against the Equalizer. Regarding the visiting team, the CP San Cristóbal he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the CE Europe. The locals, at the end of the match, were placed in second place in the classification, while the CP San Cristóbal he stayed in fourth place.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second period the goal came for the Villafranqués team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Cunill at 57 minutes, ending the duel with a final result of 1-0.

After playing this match on the last day, the Vilafranca finished as second classified at the conclusion of the match, in the entry square to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, while San Cristobal It did it as fourth classified, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF.

Data sheetVilafranca:Toni, Boira, Illescas, Víctor Oribe, Cunill, Mejia, Dani Sánchez, Bernard Donoso, Sergi Escofet, David Lopez and SankuCP San Cristóbal:Carles Segura, Mario Canti, Ricki, Tino Mendoza, Óscar Sierra, Mario Domingo, Tom Diawara, Escamilla, Awana, Damián Obispo and GerardStadium:Camp Municipal d’EsportsGoals:Cunill (1-0, min. 57)