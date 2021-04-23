Vilafranca host EC Granollers on matchday three

04/23/2021 at 5:03 PM CEST

The Vilafranca receives this Saturday at 17:00 the visit of the Granollers in the Camp Municipal d’Esports during their third meeting in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Vilafranca He reaches the third match with the intention of improving his performance in the championship after drawing the last match played against the Cerdanyola. Since the start of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the two games played to date, with 34 goals for and 20 against.

On the visitors’ side, the EC Granollers suffered a defeat to the Terrassa in the last game (0-3), so he will look for a victory against the Vilafranca to set the course in the tournament. Before this match, the EC Granollers he had won in zero of the two games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season and adds a figure of 26 goals against 32 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Vilafranca they suffered a defeat at their stadium in their only duel played so far at home in the Second Phase of the Third Division. At the exits, the EC Granollers Nor did he manage to prevail on his only visit so far in the competition.

The two rivals have met before in the Camp Municipal d’Esports, in fact, the numbers show three wins and three losses in favor of the Vilafranca. Likewise, the visitors have a streak of two games in a row winning in this competition at the stadium of Vilafranca. The last meeting they played together in this competition was in February 2020 and ended with a 1-2 result in favor of the Vilafranca.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Vilafranca is ahead of the EC Granollers with a difference of eight points. Iván Moreno’s team is in fourth place with 41 points in his locker. For his part, EC Granollers it has 33 points and ranks sixth in the competition.