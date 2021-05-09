Vilafranca beat Cerdanyola 2-1 at home

05/09/2021 at 2:42 PM CEST

The Vilafranca won 2-1 against Cerdanyola during the match held this Sunday in the Camp Municipal d’Esports. The Vilafranca came wanting to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Girona B by a score of 1-0. For his part, Cerdanyola he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against the Terrassa. With this result, the Villafranqués team is second, while the Cerdanyola It is fifth after the end of the game.

The match started in an unbeatable way for the local team, which opened the scoring thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Alex in minute 20, ending the first period with a 1-0 on the light.

The second half of the duel started in a favorable way for him Vilafranca, which put more land in between with a bit of Boira in minute 55. But later the Sardaño team cut differences through a goal from Alberto near the conclusion, in the 90, thus ending the confrontation with a result of 2-1 on the scoreboard.

With this result, the Vilafranca he is left with 47 points and the Cerdanyola with 41 points.

On the next day, Iván Moreno’s team will face him EC Granollers, Meanwhile he Cerdanyola from Toni Carrillo will be measured against CE Europe.

Data sheetVilafranca:Toni, Boira, Anselm, Alex, Dani Sánchez, Mejia, Rusiñol, Bernard Donoso, Eric Vía, Pol Vía and David LopezCerdanyola:Lazaro, Dani Martí, Rubén Gimenez, Pitu, Sosa, Javier López, Servetti, Pinto, Jonny, Alberto and Nils (Pomar, min.83)Stadium:Camp Municipal d’EsportsGoals:Alex (1-0, min. 20), Boira (2-0, min. 55) and Alberto (2-1, min. 90)