Viktoria Kuzmova moves on to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/25/2021 at 12:45 AM CEST

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovak, number 134 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (3) in one hour and forty-two minutes to the French tennis player Selena janicijevic in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros. With this triumph, Kuzmova manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The Frenchwoman managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, while the Slovakian player, for her part, managed it 5 times. In addition, the Slovakian player achieved a 56% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and took 55% of the service points, while her opponent had a 57% first service and 10 double faults, getting win 53% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is held where the tennis players with the lowest rankings have to reach the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.