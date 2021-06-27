Viktor Troicki retires | Breakpoint

The professional career of Viktor Tricki comes to an end at its 35 years. The Serbian, who became number 12 in the world as his best ranking, announced his retirement. It was something that had been rumored for a while, but it is already official. Troicki wanted to say goodbye with a few words that showed everything he has enjoyed in his career: “I achieved things that I could never imagine, but I think the time has come to enjoy time at home with my family. One of the most special farewells his friend gave him Novak Djokovic: “Congratulations on your great career. It is a sad day for all of us who know you. We have been friends for many years, and since we were little we have played many games, we have traveled and played doubles together, the ATP Cup, the Davis Cup … You have to be very proud of everything you’ve accomplished. “