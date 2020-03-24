Vikings signs defender Sheldon Richardson, .

The Minnesota Vikings continue with hiring of reinforcements for next season and this Friday they signed defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson for a year, the NFL Network reported.

The 27-year-old free agent Richardson previously played with the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks and arrives to bolster the defense of the Vikings looking to make it to the Super Bowl LIII dispute.

Sheldon Richardson was a 2013 defensive rookie and was later selected for the Professional Bowl, because he is one of the NFL’s talented and versatile defensive linemen.

Signed by Richardson, who will play alongside star Mike Zimmer, the Vikings cover the departure of veteran defensive tackle Tom Johnson.

Minnesota signed quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​this week to give his offense more power.

