Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman takes four gunshots

06/22/2021 at 10:44 AM CEST

Rookie defensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, Jaylen twyman, has received four gunshots this Monday while visiting a relative in Washington DC, as reported by his agent Drew Rosenhaus. He also reported that doctors expected the player could make a full recovery and continue his professional career in the National Football League (NFL), since he was not going to require surgery to heal the wounds.

The player’s representative stressed that what happened is a mixture of misfortunes: “Wrong place at the wrong time.” “By talking to him today, he will be fine. That is all that matters. We are grateful that he will be fine. He will have a full recovery.”, he sentenced.

The Vikings have been briefed on the situation with Twyman, who he was inside a car when he was shot. Twyman was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with shift number 199 overall, from the University of Pittsburgh.