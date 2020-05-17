Although the most important team in the Vikings series has been more related to Ragnar and all the fans yearned for their reconciliation, Lagertha He had several intense loves during the six seasons that the history of Viking culture has lasted.

In the first season of the plot created and produced by History Channel, Lagertha and Ragnar Lothbrok They had a hot relationship, full of love and passion.

However, the Viking king betrays her with Aslaug, making her his wife, and proposes to be his second wife to what Lagertha refuses and decides to go away with her son Björn. There the long-awaited history between these favorite characters is broken by all; nevertheless, each one on his side rebuilt his life.

Vikings: The little signs between Lagertha and Rollo

One of the most controversial relationships is apparently the one between Rollo and Lagertha. History has never been explicit about it, but has offered some brushstrokes of what happened between them intimate encounters. Hence Ragnar’s brother claims to be Björn’s father.

The shield maiden never accepted Rollo as her heart belonged to Ragnar, which perhaps further contributed to his hatred of his brother.

Lagertha and Jarl Sigvard

One of his least desired marriages was the one he achieved in Scandinavia with Count Jarl Sigvard. However, it was he who led her to become a countess at the end of the second season, after killing him, which gave her the power and popularity she wanted.

Lagertha sticking the knife in Sigvard’s eye >>>>> pic.twitter.com/7qZYWlYqtE – bren ♡ (@debnamslipz) February 20, 2018

Lagertha and Kalf

Kalf was practically his right hand While he was next to Sigvard and between so much relationship a feeling is woven between them. However, he knows that he has nothing to offer the squire. It is at the end of the Vikings season three when at last a sexual encounter takes place. However, Lagertha ends up killing him for having stolen Hedeby’s kingdom while he was away.

The kiss of death. @HistoryVikings #Lagertha #Kalf pic.twitter.com/C7WzSHAHbo – Joanna – Christin (@humanontherun) March 18, 2016

Lagertha and King Ecbert

During the third season of Vikings, the warrior knows the King Ecbert when he visits Wessex after an agreement with Ragnar. Immediately, her majesty takes an interest in her and makes her numerous gifts, a necklace and a plow, among them. Lagertha is seduced until they have intimate relationships. Some time later, he betrays her by ordering her colonists to attack.

topic to show how similar ecbert was like Ragnar

1- ambition

2 – Lagertha

3- strategic

4- love hair athelstan (old but gold) pic.twitter.com/tIh6ylhZxF – tef høgh (@vikingxxs) December 1, 2017

Lagertha and King Harald

The most disgusting and surprising meeting for thousands of fans was the one between Lagertha and King Harald. She visits him while he is being held prisoner and they have a sexual act full of hatred and revenge. The next day, he manages to escape by taking his favorite squire, Astrid, as a hostage.

OOH! Harald! Lagertha’s GONNA GET YOU! #Vikings @HistoryVikings pic.twitter.com/ALPYzHM24d – Mynda Bullock (@PxlWvr) January 26, 2017

Lagertha and Astrid

In the Vikings season four, fans were surprised when Astrid, one of Lagertha’s squires, becomes her lover and her confidant. Some time later, already become the wife of King Harald, she sexually sacrifices herself with several men to warn Lagertha of the attack that the king would carry out against her.

That night she becomes pregnant without knowing who the father is, so she tricks Harald into telling him that she is expecting a child of his. Months later, already in an advanced stage of pregnancy, he meets up with Lagertha and asks him to kill her so as not to give birth to a child who does not want.

Can we talk about the great love of Lagertha and Astrid? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ELLVsHnqyh – Fran 🌈 (@CappyMonCaptain) February 8, 2020

Lagertha and Heahmund

In the Vikings season five, Lagertha and Björn are forced to leave Kattegat after the Ivar siege. In this new stage, with many enemies and few friends, he discovers in the Bishop Heahmund an exciting relationship, full of numerous philosophical and sexual encounters.

The same Katheryn Winnick, who plays Lagertha, Compare the feeling he had for Ragnar with that of Heahmund. “The only option they have is to trust Heahmund and go to Wessex. I think probably, since Ragnar, she has never been so attracted to anyone, except for Heahmund,” reveals the site. Pulp Fiction Cinema.

Although he had many loves, with none he managed to form a family, since Lagertha’s interests went further. She sought to grow and expand Viking settlements so that they could have better living conditions.

In that process, she became the greatest warrior in Viking history. With this, he earned the respect, love and admiration of thousands of fans around the world.

