Mike Zimmer has managed to do some additional work to design the Vikings’ strategy for next season, despite being far from his players and a large part of the team’s staff.

The Minnesota coach has made it through spending time at home with his new defensive coordinator.

Of course, that coordinator is also his son, Adam Zimmer. Both have spent this spring together with one of Zimmer’s adult daughters – the other is married – on a family farm in Kentucky.

Thus, communication with one of the key assistants is as easy as screaming into the basement, where it is usually found. Adam Zimmer, 36, has also taken on technical support responsibilities for his 63-year-old father, not at the Vikings, but at home.

“If I don’t understand something, I can text him and say, ‘Come here to fix this,'” Zimmer said Wednesday during a video conference call. “At night, after dinner, we sit down, come up with crazy ideas and say, ‘Well, we can talk about this tomorrow with the rest of the defensive coaches.’ But it was a good thing. “

Zimmer’s wife passed away in 2009, when he was defensive coordinator for the Bengals. Zimmer bought a portion of the land, in a hunting area located half an hour from Cincinnati, a season before being hired by the Vikings.

Soon after, he expanded the property, which he calls the Zimmer Ridge Ranch, to cover an area of ​​160 acres (65 hectares), with an 8,000-square-foot (743-square-meter) house built to his personal taste.

On the property, there is a golf green and four areas to make tee shots. Adam Zimmer has taken advantage of all that, as the NFL teams’ facilities remain closed and employees are scattered across the country.

Between the virtual conferences he holds with players and coaches, Zimmer takes a few breaks. Get on his tractor and prepare the land for planting.

Adam Zimmer, who is also a linebacker coach, has made good use of a meat smoker for dinner. At night, there have been many bonfires.