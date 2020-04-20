Vijay Mallya, the former owner of the Force India team, is closer to being extradited to India after losing his appeal to a UK High Court. In any case, he still has the cartridge to appeal to the British Supreme Court, having 14 days to formalize said petition. If he fails to win, the issue of extradition will already be the responsibility of the British Government.

Mallya has lived ‘in exile’ in Britain since he left India shortly before his passport was withdrawn and he was searched for and captured on various charges of tax fraud and financial malpractice following the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2012, with about 900 million euros in loans not returned to banks.

It so happens that his partner Tony ‘Sahara’, named after the financial and industrial group he led, was imprisoned in India a few years ago, in 2012, for fraudulent fundraising of small peasant investors. Sumatra Roy, which is her real name, came out in May 2017 to attend the death of her mother and since then she has managed to see this release on long bail.

Mallya has been losing practically all her empire. His signature beer, initial source of fortune, is in the hands of Diageo. And since last year, assets worldwide worth more than 1,500 million euros have been seized.

Mallya has denied the irregularities against him, although the British court estimates that at least seven of the charges against him in India are well founded. He has also said that he has offered to repay the loans, but the Indian authorities declined.

The tycoon became a parliamentarian in his country – he was when the scandal broke – and came to own one of the best cricket teams in the country, as well as other sports.

Despite his situation, Mallya managed to keep the Force India team – after buying Spyker in late 2007 and renamed it in 2008 – afloat until at the end of 2018 it was acquired by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, to give rise to the current Racing Point.

One of the characteristics of the team managed by Otmar Szafnauer is having known how to make the most of an always tight budget and surviving the lack of liquidity at many times until, in the middle of last year, it was placed under judicial protection and auctioned off.

