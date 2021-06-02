VIII Race against Gender Violence, go ahead and run for a good cause!

There is nothing left for the VIII Race against Gender Violence. On June 6 we will run, for the second year virtually, our most demanding and supportive sports event. Because we are clear that we must fight to achieve a society free of gender violence. The race is organized by the magazines Mía and Marie Claire, and Archiletras.

This new edition would not have been possible without the support of brands and sponsors, committed to the fight: Peugeot and CAM (Autonomous Community of Madrid), with the collaboration of Adams, Alcampo, ALD Automotive, Correos, Enagas, Eroski Ferrovial, Grupo 5 , Grupo Platinium Oil, Grupo Red Eléctrica, Lineadirecta.com, Mercadona, Savia, and Urbaser.

From Zinet, (a group to which Mía, Marie Claire, Ser Parents and Muy Interesante belong, among others) it is an honor to organize again, together with Archiletras, this special event that also has the support of the Secretary of State for Equality and Against Gender Violence and the Government Delegation against Gender Violence of the Ministry of Equality. Join us and run for a good cause!

Take part in our virtual race!

Sign up for the VIII Race against Gender Violence and run with us for a society free of violence against women. To participate, just register here:

Steps to follow:

1º Sign up through the website carreracontralaviolenciadegenero.es.

2º Fill in the form and formalize the registration.

3rd You will receive an email with a link to download the app and activate it. You will also receive a link to download your bib.

4th Activate your app and … start warming up with the “training” mode!

5th Between June 3 and 6 you can participate in our race using the “competition” mode.

Join up!