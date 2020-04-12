During the last Nintendo Direct Mini the announcement of Vigor, a survival and looter shooter that is in beta phase in Xbox One and that in autumnwill put his foot on Nintendo Switch. Now, investigating its official website, we have discovered new and juicy information about the title; cross-play, other platforms and other various doubts that we could have about the title are resolved in its section on FAQ (frequent questions).

The game, which will be free-to-play, Is currently in Xbox and this April, it begins its journey in Nintendo Switch with a beta closed, for which your registration is already closed. And for now, those are going to be their only versions, although Bohemia Interactivewould like to further expand the universe of Vigor, the PC and PlayStation versions are not in your plans for now.

One of the reasons why the hybrid of Nintendo has been chosen to receive Vigor In its catalog it is, according to the development study, for the great ease when it comes to uniting players from the console of Microsoft and of Switch in a session cross-play. A function, that of cross play, that will not be available in closed beta, but that will be found in the final version of the title.

Norway’s Vigor Version Coming to Nintendo Switch in Fall

Finally, in the channel of Youtube of Nintendo Enthusiast, we have been able to see a graphical comparison between the versions of Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X. We can see, what appears to be, the first few minutes of the start tutorial of Vigor. Although, on the one hand, the version of Switch It has a lower resolution and worse textures, which give rise to a version with less graphic detail, on the other hand, it seems that the game remains stable at all times, so it will allow fairly fluid gameplay. Even so, let’s remember that, although it will be a lower version in graphics than any other, currently, it is in beta phase and the result of the video could change for the final launch.

