Bohemia Interactive, a studio in charge of developing shooters focused more on survival than on the action itself, like those in the saga WEAPON or DayZ, will launch during the next autumn his latest project, Vigor, in Nintendo Switch. As the project leader comments, Petr KolářThe hitherto exclusive Xbox title should take a step forward and reach an even larger player base.

Now what is Vigor? The development team defines it as a shoot-and-loot survival game set in the lands of Norway, last bastion of humanity, after being devastated by the last great war. We will embody one of the Outlanders (Outsiders), who will have to survive and obtain resources to take to our refuge, to get upgrades and level up before going back into battle.

Don’t trust anyone, your allies can be your salvation or your downfall

From the point of view of gameplay, we find a online shooter in third person, in which we have to survive, explore, loot and escape from the area, where there are other players, from 8 to 12, with the same objectives. We can fight with them or try to cooperate to achieve a common cause: survive Y extract materials that we meet at different locations or that we get from packages that fall on the map.

Vigor, which will be free from launch for all players, because it is a title free-to-play, will have next month April of a closed beta. To access this test, we will have to enroll in the official website of the title., yes, you have to hurry, because registrations close on the day April 2, while the beta can be played from the days 9 to 16 of the same month. During the Nintendo Direct Mini of the March 26th, We could already see his presentation, as well as the first images of what the game looks like in Nintendo Switch And, it should be clarified that it looks quite good on the console of Nintendo.

