Vignette tolls in Spain: will we see them on our roads?

The situation in Spain with regard to tolls is not much less encouraging, especially considering the proposals to establish this system on roads where, to date, they were exempted from applying this charge. However, the context could change – prompted by the situation that current tolls are experiencing – in a dazzling and radical way after applying a system that has been in place for a long time in other countries on our highways: vignette tolls.

You have probably never heard of this solution since it is applied, as already mentioned, in many other countries, including ours. However, it is a type of toll that if it reaches Spain could mean the end of different inconveniences that the current system entails., especially benefiting those drivers who travel long distances regularly.

What are vignette tolls?

As its name suggests, we are dealing with an adhesive that is placed on the windshield as if it were the DGT environmental label. This vignette toll must be purchased and its use is intended for vehicles weighing less than 3,500 kilos, which also includes caravans.

The main difference between this system and a regular toll is that there is no control or maintenance, or cabins in the middle of the highways; it is as simple as displaying the sticker. Although that yes, wanting to refuse this variant and that they hunt us while circulating can also imply a large fine that will make us rethink if it really had not been worth paying the vignette toll.

As we said, is a solution that provides significant benefits to those who make long trips regularly, especially because, depending on various factors, we will only have to face a payment to use the highway as many times as we need -or want- during a specific period of time.

The disbursement to be made will fluctuate depending on several aspects. First by the country in which the vignette is acquired, since each Government stipulates the payments to be made and they are not the same in Austria as in Bulgaria, to give two examples in which this system is in force.

Another point to take into account is the period of time for which we want the vignette. As with other sections of this system, it all depends on the country in which we request it, although as a general rule the minimum period is between ten days and two weeks, and the maximum between two months and a year.

For example, in Austria we will have to face a minimum payment of 8.80 euros for a vignette toll in force for ten days that amounts to 25.50 euros if we want to enjoy this system for two months. In Slovakia, we will be able to purchase a vignette toll for a maximum of one year after paying 50 euros, while a ten-day toll will cost 10 euros and a one-month toll 14 euros.