Viggo Mortensen, La Seydoux and Kristen Stewart to star in David Cronenberg’s next film

After having done it in ‘A History of Violence’, ‘Eastern Promises’ and ‘A Dangerous Method’, Viggo Mortensen returned to work for the fourth time with David Cronenberg in ‘Crimes of the Future’, a fantasy thriller whose cast leads alongside La Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

It is the first original script that Cronenberg has written since ‘Cosmpolis’ in 2012, and it will be the first film he has also directed since ‘Maps to the Stars’ in 2014.

The film delves into a not too distant future in which humanity is learning to adapt to a new synthetic environment. This evolution takes humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis that alters their biological makeup.

While some embrace the limitless potential of “transhumanism,” others are much more distrustful. In any case, the “Accelerated Evolution Syndrome” is spreading rapidly. Saul Tenser is a famous avant-garde artist who has adopted the “Accelerated Evolution Syndrome”, causing new and unexpected organs to sprout in his body.

Together with his partner Caprice, Tenser has turned the extraction of these organs into a spectacle for his loyal fans to marvel and flatter him. But with the government and a strange subculture taking note of his actions, Tenser is forced to reconsider what would be his most shocking performance of all …

Scott Speedman, Welket Bungu, Don McKellar and Lihi Kornowski, the great revelation of Apple’s ‘Losing Alice’, will complete the main cast of this production of Serendipity Point Films and the Greek Argonauts Productions that in the United States will be distributed by NEON. For its part, MK2│Mile End will distribute it in Canada, while Rocket Science will be in charge of managing its international sales.

‘Crimes of the Future’ It will be shot next summer on locations in Greece, and will reunite Cronenberg with some of his most loyal collaborators, such as production designer Carol Spier or composer Howard Shore.

Let us finally remember that Cronenberg already wrote and directed a medium-length film of the same title in 1970 (which you can see below), without for the moment it having transpired whether the two films are related in any way.