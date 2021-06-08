Viewers charge at Melyssa for her reaction to this news in ‘Survivors’

Melyssa Pinto, in ‘Survivors’. (Photo: TELECINCO)

The sudden departure of Carlos Alba from Survivors due to a health problem has caught his companions on the island by surprise. The bitter news, in addition, has been coupled with the reaction of Melyssa Pinto, who has not liked viewers and has aroused harsh criticism against her on social networks.

The presenter of this Monday’s gala, Jordi González, has communicated the decision to Carlos of his definitive expulsion from the Mediaset format. After this, he has broadcast the video of the former contestant of The Island of Temptations charging against her partner.

“I am a spiteful person, I do not forget things easily, but what about Carlos is like what you say, Lara, about ‘my friend Mari Karma,” said the young woman. In addition, he added: “If it is really true what reached my ears and it was said that I was taking a long time to return to the beach and that I was one less, and it came precisely from him, now the one who has gone and perhaps not He comes back and that is called karma. I’m not telling you that I wish him badly, because I have affection for him. Hopefully the things he said are a lie, because it hurts me ”.

Carlos Alba has reacted to these unfortunate words by Melyssa, settling that he has not made “that comment.” “I keep that he is a great person and is a sweet,” he has expressed. “That each one appeals to what they want, God puts everyone in their place, they will know what they say and the game they play,” he concluded with respect to the comments that, he considers, Lara Sajén has provoked.

But viewers have not taken Melyssa’s comments so well and have shared their impressions on Twitter: No, they were not good at all.

