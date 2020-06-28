Although there are many better alternatives than downloads or more useful and comfortable, if you want to directly see torrent or magnet links via streaming with Chromecast you can do it without complication. You will only need a Google Chromecast (which will serve you for many other things), the torrent or magnet links of the content you want to see, a television and follow the steps that we will explain in the next paragraphs.

What is a Chromecast?

A Chromecast It is a small device that can do us a great service. As we already know very well, the invention of Google allows us to turn our normal television into a Smart TV, with many advantages for the user. Among them and one of the most used and helpful, that of being able to send content from our computer to television or from our mobile or tablet without the need for cables. Chromecast plugs into the TV through an HDMI connector and will instantly turn it into a device connected to the Internet, linked to the WiFi in our home and with many options that we had not had until then.

One of its greatest utilities, as we have said, is that of power send video content from our mobile or our tablet to television. For example, this will serve us to watch Netflix or any other streaming platform on the big screen even if we do not have a Smart TV and we cannot install this application on our television. Thus, thanks to Google Chromecast technology, our television will become a multimedia center in the same style as if we had a more expensive smart television. And just as we can enjoy these streaming platforms, we can also send the video content that we have downloaded to our computer to our television. Or, in the case that we are going to explain, videos of torrent or magnet links that we are playing in streaming on our computer.

What are torrent or magnet links?

The torrent or magnet links, of which we will explain the difference later, are links that they will allow us to download movies or series on our computer for free, so you may want to take a look first at the moral or legal problems that this type of practice can cause. If you are a regular user, you will already know how these programs and these torrent and magnet files work. When we download them, we will be looking on other users’ computers for a file that those other users make available to others to share.

In this case, a movie or a series. Usually, we expect to fully download that video file before being visionary, but there are tools that allow us, in YouTube mode, to stream the content while it is being downloaded, without having to wait for the end of the download to see the movie. or the chapter of the series in question.

Although it will hardly influence the case that we are going to tell, we explain the difference between the two. Torrent links contain a file in which information is included on the route from which to download certain content to our computer. That is, in a torrent file we will find the information about the location of a certain file so that later that file can be downloaded. In a magnet link this process is simplified, since we will only have to paste it into our torrent client and it will begin to download, without sending the information of the path where the file is located, since it contains the information needed for its download. This step is skipped directly and the content is downloaded.

Torrent and Magnet on TV

When we find a torrent or magnet link, we will have to paste it to a torrent client that allows it to be downloaded or, in this case, enter it in a program that will immediately reproduce the content at the same time it is downloaded. We have to take into account that the success of this operation will be predetermined both by the weight of the file and by the speed of the download. If we have a bad connection and want to download a very heavy and high-quality file, obviously its download will be much slower, as can happen to us on YouTube if we want to play high definition content with poor internet speed.

TorrenTV is a program available for Windows, MAC and Linux that will allow us to immediately reproduce and stream the video files that we are downloading from a torrent or magnet link. Plus, will send it to television via Chromecast. We will have to download it from their website and then the steps are simple. You have to get the torrent or magnet link of the movie or series that you want to see, paste it in TorrenTV once we have installed it, wait a couple of minutes for the download to start, and then enjoy the viewing. TorrenTV is capable of playing the content in streaming at the same time that the download is completed and it will be like watching Netflix or any other platform, as long as we have a good connection.

Other methods

To send content from our computer to television we will need have Google Chrome installed. Thanks to this Google browser we are going to connect with the device of the same company that we have plugged into our television. We will click on the three points in the upper right area and in the options panel that will be displayed click on Send. We can send a tab, in which a certain content is being played, or the entire desktop. By default, the browser will send Chromecast the tab, although we can change this parameter by clicking on Send to, in the window that will open. There we choose between Tab or Desktop, we select our Chromecast and it will show us the image of what is going to be projected on the television. We accept and allow the audio to be shared and we will have the computer on TV, on the big screen.